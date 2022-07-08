To the editor:
PAWSitive Pantry, a nonprofit providing pet food to food pantries in Massachusetts and Vermont, would like to thank the Newburyport Shaw’s for hosting an outside pet food drive on Saturday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All donations of pet food and cat litter purchased in the store will support Joanne’s Market, a community market distribution site at the Salisbury Council on Aging’s Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
To learn more about the Salisbury Council on Aging’s programs, see https://www.salisburymass.com/forums/index.php. Donations of pet food and cat litter can also be brought to the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center anytime during normal business hours.
To learn more about contributing to PAWSitive Pantry, in order to support keeping people and their pets together throughout Massachusetts, please see www.pawsitivepantry.org.
LINDSEY FELDMAN
Amesbury
