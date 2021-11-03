To the editor:
During the month of October, Friends of the Amesbury Council on Aging (FCOA) held two events to benefit programs and services to Amesbury’s senior citizens.
On Oct. 16, a Craft Fest was held at the Senior Center, showcasing presenters of handmade and homemade goods. We were also fortunate to have handmade knitted goods and decorations donated by several volunteers, which were sold at the FCOA tables.
The other event was a meet and greet to educate attendees of the difference between the Council on Aging and the Friends of the COA. Though not a fundraiser, the intent was to recruit volunteers to assist us in our mission of service to seniors.
No event held by a not-for-profit is entirely successful without volunteers and sponsors, and, of course, participants.
To this, we’d like to thank the presenters who bought tables at the Craft Fest; the COA’s Greenleaf Program and the COA Men’s Group, whose members created so many wonderful holiday items for us to sell; to the volunteer group Busy Needles, who donated beautiful knitted items; to Bev Drew for quilted blankets and other items; to COA volunteers (you know who you are) and to our friends, who helped us set up, then break down and store tables and unsold items.
A special thank-you to the more than 40 businesses who allowed us to hang flyers in their windows or on their community bulletin boards.
We’d also like to thank Shaheen Brothers and Route 110 Liquors for their generosity and assistance for the meet and greet event.
To all people who give (seeming) tirelessly of their time – thank you from every not-for-profit organization.
Kathy Berman and FCOA board members
