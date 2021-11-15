To the editor:
On behalf of The Alliance for the Restoration and Preservation of Point Shore’s Union Congregational Church, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the volunteers involved in making our recent fundraiser, a document and paper-shredding event, such a success.
We in the Restoration Alliance are truly grateful for their enthusiasm and willingness to help our cause. In particular, we would like to recognize Lynne and John Curtin, who worked tirelessly under a heavy rainfall on the day of the event.
We would especially like to acknowledge the thoughtfulness and generosity of Renee Wheeler and Randy Currie, proprietors of The Shred Source, who donated both their time and their paper-shredding equipment. They shredded approximately 2.5 tons of paper during the event, all of which will be recycled. Their willingness to step up in a very meaningful way assured the financial success of this event.
Our thanks to all those who made cash donations to the Alliance, as well as cash and food donations to Our Neighbors' Table. And a special thank-you to the woman, name unknown, who, after having her documents shredded, later returned with apple cider and doughnuts for everyone working the event. Caring people are true assets to the community.
This event was another in a series presented by The Restoration Alliance. We are a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, separate from the church, but dedicated to the preservation of this iconic 1835 neighborhood meetinghouse.
With continued support from the Greater Amesbury and Newburyport communities, the visage that has stood for 180 years at the confluence of the Merrimack River and the Powow River will endure, for the benefit of generations to come.
JOE FINN
President
The Alliance for the Restoration and Preservation of Union Congregational Church
Amesbury
