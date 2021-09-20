To the editor:
The scholarship committee of the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association (SBBA) would like to acknowledge and thank our membership and the general public for making our fifth annual fundraiser, “Motown Revue with Center Stage,” a resounding success.
It was a fun night out and a great occasion to socialize, sing along to some great oldies and dance the night away on Sept. 10 at the Blue Ocean Music Hall.
After paying expenses, all proceeds go directly back to the SBBA scholarship fund, which has benefited more than 250 high school seniors in the 25 years since its inception. This year, 19 scholarships were awarded to children and grandchildren of the SBBA membership.
Special thanks to TV Stevie Guilmette, our talent booking agent who always comes up with a great show; Blue Ocean’s Kathy Aiello and Kristin O’Keefe, who answered our questions with patience and humor and calmed us when we freaked out, which was often; Don Egan, SBBA treasurer, who kept the accounts straight and encouraged us with positive feedback; SBBA board member Derek DePetrillo, who handled charge sales and acted as bouncer and doorman; Liz Pettis and Ellen Keiley, our intrepid volunteers who augmented our committee and helped out whenever and wherever needed.
Planning a fundraiser in the midst of a pandemic is truly scary. This event was postponed in June 2020 and again this past June.
There were lots of “what ifs”: What if nobody came? What if we paid all this money and the band was awful (it was great!)? What if we didn’t even cover expenses, let alone make a profit? The stress was terrible, but the outcome was well worth the effort.
Thanks so much!
SBBA scholarship committee
Donna Champagne, Chair
Jean Bernhardt
Ann Marie Guilmette
Wilma McDonald
Winnie Reusch
