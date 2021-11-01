To the editor:
I want to express my sincerest gratitude to all the members of the Newbury Elementary PTA and the Newbury Elementary School (NES) parents, caregivers, teachers, staff and students who all came together to celebrate at the NES Boo Bash, an outside adaptation of our annual Halloween party.
When we initially proposed bringing this special event back in a safe format, the NES community leapt at the opportunity to volunteer their ideas, time, decorations, and buckets and buckets of Halloween goodies and treats.
The array of baked goods for our bake sale was a delight for the eyes (and taste buds!) and helped raise over $730 for the James Carew Foundation. When our small, but mighty, team of volunteers were setting up the tents and tables, we were questioning whether anyone would actually come.
A mere 30 minutes into the event, the basketball courts, playground, food truck queues and dance floor were packed in true fall festival fashion.
I don’t know what was more beautiful to witness — the shrieks of joy and laughter from the students or the misty eyes and smiles of the families as they watched their children and reconnected with this incredible school community.
Sometimes when you open The Daily News, it feels like there is nothing but hurt in the world. The letters to the editor are spilling onto multiple pages with political endorsements, disagreements and complaints.
But this special event, brought to life through the creativity and dedication of extraordinary volunteers, reminded me that there are moments of magic happening right in our backyards and we don’t even have to look that hard to find them.
Brynn Wartman
PTA President
Newbury Elementary School
