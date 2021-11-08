To the editor::
I would simply love to thank the very, very kind stranger who stopped to help my struggling autistic son as he walked home from Market Basket with a couple of heavy bags (he forgot to bring the heavy-duty bag with him).
He was dropping things and his pants were falling down because they were weighted down with his cell phone and wallet. As he was having a hard time going down Low Street, this wonderful woman (an angel in disguise) asked him if he would like a ride home?
Thank you, thank you to this wondrous human being! It’s nice to know there are still such nice people in this world. It restores my faith in humanity.
Alice Bowen
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.