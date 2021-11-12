To the editor:
Thank you to our patrons and guests for making this year’s Newbury Harvest Fest a successful fundraiser.
With an impressive turnout by the community, we raised over $1,400 which will be used to support Newbury Town Library programs and resources.
Touch-A-Truck was a great attraction with a variety of vehicles, including a police cruiser, a cherry picker from DPW and a ladder truck from the Fire Department, both of which were extended to impressive heights for all to see. The favorite vehicle, by far, was the Humvee from the National Guard.
Our new fall photo booth was a hit with our families. Please tag us on social media if you post your photos – we’d love to see your pictures!
Congratulations to our Literary Pumpkin Contest winners: Ruby Casanova for Cinderella and Erin Ouimet for The Lace Reader by Brunonia Barry.
Thanks also go to our raffle donors for contributing incredible raffle prizes: Beautique Salon Spa, The Blue Man Group, Mission Oak Grill, Briar Barn Inn and Spa, Village Silversmith, American BBQ, Modern Butcher Shop, Mill River Winery, Henry Bear’s Park, Tuscan Grill, Chococoa, Tendercrop Farm, Shea’s Restaurant, Red Bird Trading Co., Essex River Cruises, True North Ale, The Joy Nest, Riverwalk Brewing Co., Oregano, Sharon Bignell and Pam Myers-Kinney.
The Newbury Police, Fire and DPW, the National Guard and the Massachusetts State Police for providing fabulous vehicles.
Our library staff for their support: Jean, Erin, Kati, Katherine, Emma and Kady.
Our judges for the Literary Pumpkin Contest: Tracy Blais, town administrator, Geraldine Heavey, Select Board member, and Alex Burke, library trustee.
Tracey Chareas for bringing Bradley the donkey and Bubbles the mini mare. The children loved them!
Harvest Fest wouldn’t have been a success without all of you!
FRIENDS OF NEWBURY TOWN LIBRARY INC.
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.