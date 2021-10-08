To the editor:
Storm Surge is a volunteer-run community organization in Newburyport which promotes science-based outreach and education to encourage area municipalities to prepare for the impacts of sea level rise, increasingly severe Atlantic Ocean storms, and other effects of climate change.
David Chatfield, then chair of the Newburyport Resiliency Committee, made a presentation about the then-recently released Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan 2020 at the December 2020 Storm Surge members meeting describing how he felt we could assist the city in communicating the content of the plan.
From that conversation, the 2021 Speaker Series “Toward a Resilient Newburyport” was born. Starting in May and ending in September, there were five programs addressing different topics in the plan. Recordings of these presentations are on the Storm Surge website: https://www.storm-surge.org/event-archive.
This series could not have happened without the help of a large number of people. We are grateful and want to thank the many volunteers, speakers, city departments and news media that made the events successful.
Thank you to the 300 people who attended these presentations to learn about Newburyport’s Climate Resiliency Plan.
Thanks to the Newburyport Parks Department, our sponsoring partner for the May and June programs held at Cashman Park, and in particular Lisë Reid for going above and beyond in making the outdoor programs happen.
We also appreciate the Newburyport Senior Community Center for hosting our indoor presentations and especially Matt Wyle for his A/V expertise and help in setting up, as well as Mary Kelly and Christina Manning.
Special thanks to Jim Reid, Max Reid, Joe Garfi, Jack Welch and Brian Doser for their audio and filming contributions, and Liz Simmons and Flynn Cohen for performing “When the Waters Rise,” a song about climate change.
We are grateful to the volunteers from Extinction Rebellion Newburyport who assisted at the outdoor programs. We also appreciate NCM Hub: Madeline Clement, Tyler Newfell and Sarah Hayden, and also James Taintor for their video assistance.
We appreciate the Newburyport Daily News, The Town Common, Local Pulse and the Chamber of Commerce for helping to publicize our events.
We are extremely thankful for our speakers: John Macone, Wayne Castonguay, Dr. Stephen Young, Jon-Eric White, Rick Taintor, Joanne Throwe, Dan Nees and their panelists: Jen Hughes, Jill Carr, Mike Morris, Jon-Eric White, Bill Mullen, Tracy Adamski, Thomas Cusick Jr., Nick Cracknell, Andy Port, Sanjay Seth, Michael Sandusky and to Mayor Donna Holaday, Mike Morris and Jane Healey for their introductions.
Thank you to David Chatfield and the Resiliency Committee and last but certainly not least, a huge thank-you to the Storm Surge volunteers who staffed and planned the events.
Storm Surge community engagement committee
Heather Lipp
Sheila Taintor
Sarah Tappan
