To the editor:
Heartfelt thanks to Newburyport Pickleball for organizing a personal care collection to benefit the clients of Community Service of Newburyport Inc. (CSN).
This enthusiastic group of players donated 575 items of personal care to help stock the CSN shelves, with a focus on collecting deodorant and paper towels as requested by CSN.
A special thanks to Angela Jervey and Anita Greenwood, who coordinated the collection, and to James Jones, USA Pickleball Association ambassador for Newburyport, who encouraged the members’ donations to CSN as a way to be more broadly involved in the community. Community Service of Newburyport Inc. has been a charitable organization since 1912, serving children, individuals and families in need from Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
Among the many services offered, collection and distribution of personal care items has risen in importance. Personal care items are not covered by programs such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly food stamps) or WIC (Women, Infants and Children).
Thank you again, Newburyport Pickleball!
RAY PILLIDGE
Executive Director
Community Service of Newburyport Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.