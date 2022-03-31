To the editor:
In the spring of 2019, I was proud to attend Groveland’s annual Town Meeting with many of my friends and neighbors to stand with the Pentucket Regional School District (PRSD) community and vote to move forward with the building of a new middle and high school facility.
This project was long overdue. The community was given all the information it needed clearly, concisely, and passionately by the district and others to successfully approve this project. Everyone, including the administration, the school committee and most importantly the community, had a reason to be excited and proud.
If only this year’s PRSD budget had been handled with the same level of collaboration and transparency, we would be in a much different place. Instead of coming together as a community, our support of the district’s building project is being exploited. Our commitment and generosity have quickly become an expectation rather than a request. Transparency has been replaced with a mentality of “we know best and are beyond reproach.”
At a recent PRSD school committee meeting, the superintendent warned the community of the catastrophic effects if only one of the three towns in the district voted against the proposed budget. At a recent Groveland Board of Selectmen meeting, the PRSD business manager shared with the selectmen that he does not share his budget in a usable format because he does not have time to answer all the questions that might come from doing so.
To me, these statements, along with the proposed budget, are tone deaf to the conversations that are taking place around every kitchen table and in every backyard about the rising costs of day-to-day life whether it be gas, groceries, or vacations. As parents and community members, we have had to make tough but responsible decisions about our personal finances and ensure we are not putting ourselves or our families at risk. We also need to consider our neighbors, many of whom are in the same boat.
As we consider this budget, we need to ask why the PRSD administration does not hold itself to the same standard. This override will be the first of many despite recent assurances from the PRSD administration that overrides would not be necessary.
At one of the recent meetings, the administration spoke about how for years the state never funds certain portions of the budget at their full share. This is not a new problem, yet there has not been a request for an override since 2011. When we ask ourselves what changed, the only reasonable conclusion is that we were generous once and now it is expected.
It is time to hold the PRSD administration accountable for their lack of transparency, collaboration, and fiscal responsibility in a time where we are all saddled with keeping our finances in check. Vote no on this budget and let’s have the productive, transparent, and collaborative conversation that should have taken place from the start.
STEVE BAKER
Groveland
