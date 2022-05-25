To the editor:
On May 14, 10 people were killed and three were injured by a white supremacist at a grocery store in a majority Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the communities in Buffalo during this time. We are holding you in prayer.
These horrifying acts of racist violence compound the ongoing trauma caused by relentless anti-Blackness espoused not only by individuals like the man who carried out this attack, but also in many sectors of the country. We are praying for community members who are particularly impacted by these attacks and the ideology behind them, and we deepen our commitments to work for a world without racism and violence. We also pray for the young assailant and his family.
The suspected shooter is an 18-year-old white man whose actions were motivated by his belief in “great replacement theory,” also referred to as “white replacement theory,” a racist belief that is growing in popularity and is amplified by right-wing media and political leaders. This ideology not only incites violence in the present but is used to justify and even celebrate centuries of violence. We stand in community and solidarity with those also named in the manifesto reported to have been written by the killer, targeting Muslims, Jewish communities, trans people, and immigrants.
Amesbury Quakers are committed to eliminating white supremacy and violence wherever they are found. This means being honest about the dark side of America’s history and our present, not just the glories, and telling the whole truth in our schools. We urge every effort to prevent such violence by eradicating its very root.
AMESBURY QUAKERS
Amesbury
