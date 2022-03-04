To the editor:
In his letter to the editor on March 2, one writer was critical of a cartoon connecting Trump to Putin, stating that there should be better journalism on the Opinion page.
Perhaps, the writer might recall Trump withholding military aid to Ukraine, while trying to “dig up dirt on Biden,” Trump trying to defund NATO, Trump stating that he believed Putin’s lies before he believed our own intelligence agency.
Never mind the fact that Putin’s propaganda helped to get Trump elected in the first place. So there’s your better journalism on the Opinion page. Happy now?
PETER ERICKSON
Newbury
