To the editor:
Thank you, fellow Newburyporters!
A sincere and heartfelt thank-you to all of my voters, contributors and volunteers, especially my chief campaign assistant, Nicole Renee, for their great generosity and for lending their time and talents to my campaign for mayor of Newburyport.
We did our best, considering:
People did not understand that my Navy Supply Corps contracting, negotiating, supervising and managing experience is directly applicable to the administration of a city. Navy ships are floating communities with populations far more diverse than Newburyport’s. Supply Corps officers are the Navy’s business managers, charged with obtaining the supplies, services and repairs that keep our ships afloat and underway during worldwide deployments.
Our website’s videos highlighted Newburyport’s problems and offered real, workable solutions for them. Interestingly, our videos have attracted the attention of the very municipal officials who have ignored these problems for years, including the:
Abandoned gas station at State and High Streets
Beach erosion and flooded homes at Reservation Terrace
Stalled development of the waterfront.
So, if our campaign efforts at least turned a spotlight on many of Newburyport’s problems, perhaps in the process hastening their resolution, then at least there is some gratification in that.
We had hoped to make beautiful Newburyport better than ever, but the people voted for the past instead of the future, and history has shown that people generally get the government they deserve.
Warren P. Russo
Newburyport
