To the editor:
As the former executive director of The Pettengill House Inc., I have a broad knowledge and understanding of both the challenges and supports within our nine Greater Newburyport communities.
I want to take this opportunity to give a huge shoutout to Pettengill’s staff, board of directors, advisory, volunteers, partners and donors.
Under the direction of its current leader Tiffany Nigro, the community continues to greatly benefit from the professional expertise of this incredible nonprofit social service agency which each year provides supports to over 3,000 adults, children and families.
From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pettengill has been there! Immediately meeting with local and state leaders, public health and safety, area school districts, agencies and organizations. Pettengill’s award-winning, grassroots approach and mission has remained strong and effective providing fiscally responsible, professional best practices and interventions.
Facing the ever-changing challenges and regulations of the pandemic, Pettengill continued to provide its high-level direct service programs pertaining to the health, safety and well-being of adults, children and families in need. These programs include home and school-based services, senior support care, mental health and substance addiction initiatives, and crisis intervention services.
In addition, through the generosity of donors and grants, Pettengill provided over $460,000 in emergency aid pertaining to housing, transportation, medical, food, clothing, child care and technology.
With safety at the forefront, the Pettengill social work team adjusted its approaches and outreach day to day and at times moment by moment; emergency home visits were conducted curbside.
Without any disruption in service, The Pettengill House food pantry implemented a well-received drop-off/pickup model, with home deliveries made to those in need and adding an additional pantry day exclusively for seniors.
Thanks to the continued support from Salisbury’s East Parish Standing Committee, with leadership from its food pantry coordinator, on-site social worker and volunteers, The Pettengill House food pantry was also transformed to increase food storage.
These remarkable community-based services and programs remain in place today and as recent as the horrific Salisbury fire, Pettengill House is always there in its quiet, unassuming way supporting those in need.
In both my new professional position as community education liaison and an area resident, I fully support The Pettengill House Inc. and thank them so very much for their efforts on behalf of our neighbors in need. Supporting Pettengill is a win-win for all!
DEBORAH M. SMITH
Salisbury
