To the editor:
In ancient times, it was believed that when people sneezed, it was an opportunity for Satan to enter their bodies. Not a good thing. That is why people have for centuries said, “God bless you” to people who sneezed.
In a Dec. 29 Daily News letter from Phyllis Hanscom she states that, having had a positive COVID test, and survived her September struggle with the virus, she now had “... the antibodies God gave me, so I’m safer than any vaccine could make me.”
She also states that with respect to the vaccine. “... I will not have it.” Many people who have been vaccinated still remain OK.
Perhaps, she’ll be OK. But you gotta wonder. The omicron variant now plaguing the world was not detected in the United States until Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The majority of U.S. people now dying from the COVID 19 virus in hospitals are not vaccinated and have contracted the omicron variant. Hospital workers are overwhelmed by record-breaking surges in cases and stressed out to the max by very sick patients.
Ms. Hanscom’s God doesn’t seem to be giving them the antibodies she said God gave her. I had to ask myself, why not?
Many of the recently deceased infected patients have “antivaccination” in common with Phyllis Hanscom. And “anti-masking” in common with former President Donald Trump, who has been vaccinated, and recently encouraged older people to get the booster shot.
Vaccines, masks and social distancing are good tools that should help the rest of us survive. They are our greatest hope.
We need to stay away from the real devils whose anti-science religious beliefs are destroying our nation. Happy New Year. Stay smart, stay safe. Live long and prosper.
ED ANDERSON
Newburyport
