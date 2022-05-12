To the editor:
As quickly as I lamented the first action on the part of the local Masons (“Something Rotten in Port City,” May 5) I wish to praise the rapid turnaround of that initial decision. However, those who feel that I and others leaped to conclusions based on incomplete information, it must be said that the wrong is not at our feet. This was a serious and unfortunate miscalculation on the part of the determining organization, apparently located in Boston — and the problem with top-down structures, in that errant decisions afflict others who would not agree — such as, in this instance, local Masons.
Readers are encouraged also to check out the online Concerned Parents site which reflects both backward and political notions regarding LGBTQ+ persons and activities. Clearly, they attempted to use the entertainer for the dance to taint the people and intentions of the dance — revealing their ignorance of the role and history of drag entertainment.
Thanks also to others who wrote insightfully on the matter when it arose, and to those clergy who thankfully are far ahead of others, including certain “educators,” toward making this a better world, starting in our own corner of the world.
JOHN BURCIAGA
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.