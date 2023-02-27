To the editor:
Ms. Churchill’s letter of Feb. 22 is disturbing and cries out for rebuke.
The politicization of the climate change issue and the embrace of junk science has had devastating consequences, much of it for now anyway out of sight and out of mind.
There is no climate crisis and there is nothing unusual about our weather. Stop the panic porn already, this is New England. And there is no such thing as renewable energy.
Solar panels and wind turbines wear out and eventually present a disposable nightmare. Advocates like Ms. Churchill ignore basic economics and their notion of “sustainability” is a dangerous fantasy.
There is a God-given reason that hundreds of years worth of fossil fuels lie right under our feet. If we want to make this planet a more hospitable and prosperous place for all of humanity, not just for wealthy countries, we need more, not less of them.
And where is the empathy from Ms. Churchill for third world countries whose standard of living can only be lifted up with wide spread adoption of fossil fuels?
About batteries, they require the use of rare earth minerals, most of which are being supplied by poor countries. Ms. Churchill should go to the Congo and watch children scratching for bits of cobalt under deplorable conditions.
Many have died in dangerous mines from cave-ins. The videos online are heartbreaking if you can stomach them.
In summary Ms. Churchill’s views are myopic and naive. If we continue to go down the dead-end road she champions, it spells the death of human progress.
RICHARD COLLINS
Georgetown
