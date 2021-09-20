To the editor:
I don’t think that Fox “News” and Trump were sent to us by God.
I think they’re the products of greed. I think what they did was evil.
They profited by arousing with deception intense instincts in our right wing (one-third of humanity).
Those instincts were not meant to be a playground for egomaniacs. They were put there to provide us with strong survivors of famines, plagues and wars. Survivors who carry with them the genetic inheritance of all of us – left, right and center.
The left is not a burden for the right. The left is not an enemy of the right. The left is the less intense, more tolerant human that God endorsed 2,021 years ago. Jesus was a man of the left.
To enhance our survival, the left is near half of humanity, everywhere in the world, and always has been.
God wants you to know that. Science will confirm it.
May the one God be with you.
Paul Gallant
West Newbury
