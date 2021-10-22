To the editor:
I met Sean Reardon several years ago when he worked nights at the Port Tavern. I always found him to be a genuine and solid individual.
I learned he was bartending to augment his income to support his growing family, with a passionate objective and goal to remain a resident in the city where he grew up and where he had deep roots. So when I became aware of his candidacy for mayor, I was interested to learn more about him as a candidate and leader.
I met with Sean and learned about his background and career in the educational publishing business, and his deep commitment and resume as a community leader and public servant. It was clear that he is uniquely prepared and an accomplished leader.
As a School Committee member, his experience being part of negotiating the new teachers contract, while participating in managing the largest part of our municipal budget is important to understand.
Sean encouraged me to review his positions on many issues that were so well articulated on his website and posted in social media. I hope everyone will take the time to review these topics.
His thoughtful focus on affordable housing is extremely well done, and when you read Sean’s viewpoint on Waterfront West, it becomes obvious to me that it is time to have a new approach with fresh ideas, rather than continue with the same political players that have been unable to resolve this community eyesore and embarrassment and delayed economic opportunity.
Sean has demonstrated boundless energy during this election season. He has shown an incredible ability to juggle being a loving dad to three children in our public schools, serve on the School Committee and other community organizations, pursue a master’s degree in public administration, while maintaining a full-time job.
As a former bank CEO with a lifelong commitment to community service while raising a family myself, I marvel at what I have come to learn about Sean and his readiness to be mayor.
I have been a resident for over three decades, and I feel fortunate that we have a capable candidate in the prime of his life who is willing to serve. It is time for a new generation of leaders who are equipped with current day realities in their own personal lives, along with the vision and passion to look to the future to be our mayor.
I retired a few years ago, and recently stepped down as chairman of Anna Jaques Hospital after eight years. My experience taught me that each generation has their turn, and I saw the wisdom and importance of passing the baton.
Sean has been preparing for this moment his whole life. He has the unique leadership qualities and personal skillset to lead our city during these challenging times, and I encourage everyone to join me in voting for Sean Reardon as our next mayor.
Dave LaFlamme
Newburyport
