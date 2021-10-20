To the editor:
Regarding the abandoned Global gas station at the intersection of High and State streets: As a visitor drives into our city at either end of High Street, he can see a sign that says, “Entering the Newburyport Historic District.”
When he gets to the intersection of High and State streets, however, there should be a second sign, “Look the Other Way.”
I will keep this letter brief by posing three scenarios, the answers to which seem obvious, at least to me.
1. If this station was located at the corner of State and Congress streets in the center of Boston, how long do you think it would take before city officials took steps to remedy such an obvious blight?
2. If this station was located at the corner of State and Pleasant streets in the center of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, how long do you think the mayor and/or council of that city would stand around doing nothing?
3. If this station was located at the corner of State and Front Street in the center of Marblehead, how long do you think it would take for tourists, with cash in their pockets, to say something like, “Someone should be doing something about this.”
Now that private citizens – most of whom, like myself, are not direct abutters – have brought this matter to the attention of local officials, I am hopeful more or less immediate action can be taken to remove this eyesore from our own State Street.
Having that station at the very center of the city makes Chamber of Commerce pretensions to our unique historical character something of a joke, and is an insult to preservationists everywhere.
James Charles Roy
Newburyport
