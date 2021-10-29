To the editor:
Newburyport will choose a new mayor on Nov. 2. It is time for true change, time to move on from the status quo of broken streets and sidewalks, wasted tax money on project do-overs, head-barely-above-water increases to our school budget that limits our district’s ability to be one of the best in the state, lost control of the Waterfront West development, political hires in city departments, the chaos of Newburyport Youth Services shutting down because the building is no longer safe, the purposeful divisiveness, the lack of transparency, and on and on.
Sean Reardon is the only true candidate for mayor that will provide a real change. Sean Reardon will be an energetic mayor and brings the right diversity of real-world experience and ability to listen to Newburyport’s citizens needed to bring back accountability, civility, respect, and transparency. If you want a mayor that is actively bettering himself by seeking higher contemporary education, in the form of a master’s degree of public administration, for the sole purpose of serving this city that he loves, vote for Sean Reardon.
If you want a mayor with the most “skin in the game,” with three children in the school system where he will serve as the School Committee chair, whose children will have to live with the legacy of his actions, vote for Sean Reardon. If you want a mayor with the right experience of working and volunteering in multiple city departments, including 4 years on the School Committee, time with the Parks Commission and the harbormaster, leadership on the Restore Port Pride committee (which gave us our new Bresnahan School, our senior center and restored our high school stadium), then vote for Sean Reardon. Sean’s background working in education and his experience in contract negotiations is the right experience for what we should want in our next mayor. Newburyport, it is time to move onward and forward with your vote for Sean Reardon.
Josh Baumfeld
Newburyport
