To the editor:
Fall is here and the leaf blowers are descending on our neighborhoods. Fall used to be my favorite season in Newburyport. Not anymore.
I can’t wait for fall to end and the ever-present sound of leaf blowers to cease. And, make no mistake, leaf blowers are harmful to the environment and to our health.
A 2011 study by Edmunds determined that the hydrocarbon emissions from a half hour of yard work with a two-stroke leaf blower are about the same as a 3,900-mile drive from Texas to Alaska in a Ford F-150 truck.
The excessive noise of leaf blowers is damaging our physical and mental health, too. The CDC has noted that “[c]ontinual exposure to noise can cause stress, anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, heart disease, and many other health problems.”
According to a November 2017 study in the Journal of Environmental and Toxicological Studies, low-frequency sound can cause adverse health effects at levels below 30 decibels and the low-frequency noise of a leaf blower exceeds 65 decibels even 800 feet away from the leaf blower. During the fall in our community, this health-damaging sound persists throughout the day.
The noise in our community has reached the point where it is constant, inescapable and relentless, a noise that the hearer rarely causes or controls.
As Les Blomberg, executive director of the Noise Pollution Clearinghouse, stated: “Like secondhand smoke, it’s put into the environment without people’s consent and then has effects on them that they don’t have any control over.”
This is a growing health issue and it’s time we do something about it as a community. Other communities have taken action to protect their residents’ health and their right to enjoy their home and yards.
At this writing, no fewer than 100 U.S. cities have either restricted or banned outright the use of gas-powered leaf blowers. A few local examples follow.
More than seven years ago, Arlington passed an ordinance prohibiting the use of more than one leaf blower on any lot of 6,000 square feet or smaller, restricting leaf blower usage to 30 minutes at a time with a minimum 15 minute shutdown in between operation, and limiting the decibel level of leaf blowers.
Cambridge prohibits the use of more than one leaf blower on lots of 10,000 square feet or smaller, restricts the use of leaf blowers on Sundays and holidays, and prohibits commercial operators from using leaf blowers unless they submit an operations plan to the city manager for approval.
Burlington, Vermont, has gone even further, banning outright the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.
We live in a pretty, charming place, but it’s getting harder and harder to enjoy its charms – and the key cause is increasing noise pollution and a key culprit is the use of leaf blowers.
Many other communities have started to put thoughtful and health-respecting leaf blower ordinances in place. It’s time Newburyport did the same.
TOM FARRELL
Newburyport
