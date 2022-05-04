To the editor:
Let me begin by thanking the Daily News and, especially, correspondent, Jennifer Solis, for her excellent articles sparking overdue interest in and action on the extreme erosion and stormwater run-off problems at the West end of Main Street in West Newbury. These problems were caused by the construction of three duplex condominiums on the very steep hillside at Brake Hill.
It doesn’t take an engineer to see what any passer-by can: the site is far too steep to accommodate even one duplex building, much less three. In fact, during the building review process, our neighbor, Peter Haack, a long-time member and former Chair of the Conservation Commission, wrote several letters to town officials and attended a number of Planning Board meetings. He cited several zoning concerns regarding frontage across wetlands, slope, and the common driveway. He predicted the serious consequences that were likely to result from clear-cutting and excavating untold tons of soil from such a steep hillside slope.
His concerns were never effectively addressed. Nor were the concerns we shared in an April 2020 email to a number of town officials describing the severe stormwater run-off, silt, and debris flowing unabated down the common driveway and into the wetlands across from, alongside, and behind our house. After several too-little-too-late attempts to correct the problem, severe run-off continues after a rain to this day, two years later.
It is important to note that Planning Board approvals are not required when a building site is deemed to have sufficient frontage (although questions remain in this case about whether the problematic third lot actually does have adequate frontage). In any case, more robust and effective mitigation strategies could and should have been identified and put in place much sooner — even before excavation, tree removal, and construction commenced.
At last, town officials have turned their attention to the problem, and issued a "cease and desist" order on the third building. Hardly a solution and far too late to have any meaningful impact, since that duplex is already very close to completion.
It appears that your articles regarding the mess on Main Street may have even inspired a re-consideration of West Newbury’s current zoning bylaws that allow sufficient frontage to trump all other concerns, no matter how serious they may be. Perhaps similar problems can be avoided in future.
LEIGH STOECKER AND DOUG SECTOR
West Newbury
