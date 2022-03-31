To the editor:
Today marks the second annual Transgender Day of Visibility. A day to reflect upon and celebrate transgender diversity in our country and recognize that individuals who self-identify as transgender “still face systemic barriers to freedom and equality” (President Biden).
Systematic discrimination is deeply embedded in the treatment of the transgender community throughout the United States. One need only look to recent efforts by more than 25 states to pass legislation to legally limit the rights of people who are transgender, further codifying bias against an already marginalized group solely because their gender identity doesn't conform. This is contradictory to the principals upon which our country was founded.
Discrimination toward members of the transgender community is well documented and occurs across all spheres of society. Individuals who identify as transgender face discrimination in obtaining housing and healthcare and difficulty in receiving the medical treatments they seek; they have inadequate legal protection; they face elevated risks of poverty, depression, and suicide and experience far greater risks of violence than someone who does not identify as transgender.
This year, more than ever, we need to stand in solidarity with our transgender friends and family and reassert our support for their human rights. We cannot accept the efforts of states to further erode the rights of members of the transgender community though the use of draconian and antiquated laws seeking to legalize hate and bias. Newburyport’s Human Rights Commission will continue to defend the rights of all people in our community and will make every effort to eliminate hate in our city. We ask that you stand with us today as we recognize the contributions of the transgender community in Newburyport and throughout the United States and stand up to hate.
One can support transgender rights starting with some very simple actions. Please talk to your children, family members, and friends about transgender rights and equality. Use inclusive language and familiarize oneself with different pronouns. Be mindful of microaggressions and backhanded comments. Explore workplace polices in reference to transgender equality. Together we can make a change.
NEWBURYPORT HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
