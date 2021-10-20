To the editor:
Newburyport is fortunate to have Charlie Tontar as a mayoral candidate. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position, at a time when Newburyport is facing challenges, climate change and potential water shortage to name but a few.
His education, which focused on urban regional and environmental economics, relates directly to issues such as these. As Attorney General Maura Healy pointed out in her endorsement, this is a pivotal time to make wise use of additional state and federal funding for infrastructure.
This candidate has a history of commitment to public service.
As a member of the City Council for seven years, he is prepared to continue serving the community as mayor. An active member of the council, he served as chair of the Budget and Finance Committee for six years, before chairing the Committee on Public Utilities. This has given him hands-on experience with how City Council works, and how it can collaborate with the mayor (who endorsed him) to accomplish goals.
A parent and teacher of young adults, he understands the critical role education plays.
He would support the superintendent’s five year plan, the enrichment of special education, opportunities for teacher development, including the use of technology, and new science labs for the high school.
As an economist, he sees the means to finance these, such as pursuing grants, using state and federal funds, and maintaining our AAA bond rating.
Tontar’s acknowledgment of Newburyport’s historic character and its enrichment by the arts community would assure we remain an attractive, vibrant city, whether for residents, newcomers or tourists.
Finally, as a sign-holding volunteer, I appreciate his enthusiasm and warmth, which he shows by his presence and by voicing his thanks. I encourage prospective voters to cast their vote for Charlie Tontar, who would serve Newburyport well in these next critical four years.
Ann McCrea
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.