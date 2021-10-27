To the editor:
In 2018, I ran for state representative for the First Essex District without any prior political experience. I believed, and still do, that I possess the leadership and qualities needed and required to represent the place I have called home for 52 years. It still holds true for me that we must make space in politics for newcomers, particularly women, and women in the BIPOC community, who are sorely underrepresented in federal, state and city government.
When it comes to the mayoral race in Newburyport, there is no question that experience in city government is paramount, and Charlie Tontar has the qualifications required to be the next successful mayor of Newburyport. His many years being on the City Council will allow him to be effective from day one, without having to learn while on the job.
Newburyport voters have a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on the breadth of knowledge of an eight-year city councilor, who is also an economist. Charlie Tontar will serve the city’s residents with his trademark intelligence and candor. His experience will allow him to transition seamlessly into his new role as Newburyport’s next mayor. I encourage you to vote for Charlie Tontar on Nov. 2.
Jennifer Rocco-Runnion
Newburyport
