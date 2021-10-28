To the editor:
We all agree that Newburyport Youth Services needs a permanent home. NYS is an invaluable asset to our community and it is essential that they find a suitable long-term location.
When news broke that the Brown School was shutting down, I received an unsolicited email from the Reardon campaign that cast blame on the Holaday administration.
As a 5-year School Committee member and a candidate for mayor for the last 11 months, why hasn’t Sean Reardon promoted a backup plan to the Brown School? Instead, all I see is finger pointing and posturing.
Charlie Tontar is not trying to play politics; he continues working hard with all stakeholders to find a permanent home for NYS. Last February, Charlie was one of five city councilors who voted in favor of purchasing 57 Low St. Buying this property was a forward-thinking acquisition. Unfortunately, it was defeated by the very councilors now openly supporting Sean Reardon. As mayor, Charlie will carefully look at the sites suggested by the Youth Services Center Location Committee and make a decision that works for everybody.
Charlie has stated that finding a permanent home for Youth Services will be a high priority for his administration. With his experience as an economist and his experience as chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, Charlie knows how to secure the funding and finalize the deal.
Charlie is our best chance to move forward. Let’s vote for Charlie Tontar and get this project done.
Bruce Campbell
Newburyport
