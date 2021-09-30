To the editor:
We have two candidates running for mayor of Newburyport who clearly love our city. However, when you consider the right experience needed to manage our city and its complex $86 million annual budget, Charlie Tontar is the clear choice for our next mayor.
Charlie has served eight years on the City Council, seven as chair of the Budget & Finance Committee. This municipal work has given him hands-on experience with our entire city operations.
Sean Reardon’s time on the School Committee has provided exposure to how our school system functions. However, it has not provided the same experience or credentials that Charlie has gained as a long-term city councilor.
Additionally, Charlie Tontar’s career as an educator has equipped him with the firsthand knowledge and experience to prepare Newburyport’s students for success. With his extensive educational background, Charlie is the best choice to help advance Newburyport’s schools.
As Attorney General Maura Healey stated at Charlie Tontar’s kickoff event, "There is zero time for inexperience right now."
With his municipal and educational experience, Charlie can hit the ground running on day one. That is important to the continued success of Newburyport.
As we vote for our next mayor, we are being tasked with hiring our city’s next CEO. I want the highest skilled and most experienced person for this important job. That person is, without a doubt, Charlie Tontar.
I hope you’ll join me in voting for Charlie on Nov. 2.
Susan Acquaviva
Newburyport
