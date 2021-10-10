To the editor:
This year, we face a significant mayoral election. The next four years will be critical, and how we recover from an unprecedented pandemic in our community is vital. We have two candidates vying for this important corner office job. I have given it a lot of thought, and after speaking with both candidates, I have decided to publicly endorse Charles Tontar for mayor.
I believe Charlie has the experience we need moving forward. He knows what is required to keep the city operating smoothly, and can take on a huge challenge and responsibility that this job entails. My experience with Charlie over the past eight years on the City Council has been consistently positive. His professionalism, compassion and experience have been tremendously helpful to the Newburyport Commission on Disabilities. When Charlie was chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, I worked seamlessly with him to secure funding for handicap accessible swings in all eight city playgrounds. That’s just one simple example. Every interaction I have had with Charlie, he has been responsive and accountable. With all that is at stake, including the finances of our city, Charlie is my choice to ensure stability these next four years. Please join me and vote Charlie Tontar for mayor of Newburyport Nov. 2, and lend him your support.
Jennie L Donahue
Newburyport
The letter-writer is a candidate for City Council in Ward 2.
