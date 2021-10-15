To the editor:
The good news is that whether Charlie Tontar or Sean Reardon wins the November election, we will have a good mayor.
They are both great people to know and like, but alas, we can’t have both, and so we need to choose.
To be upfront about this, I will vote for Charlie. Why would I do that?
The city is a significant government, and will be led best by someone with experience in government; Charlie is that person.
At this time, he has eight years experience on the City Council, our primary legislative, governing body. That is, Charlie has long experience with all aspects of our city government.
In addition, Charlie is chair of the Public Utilities Committee and a member of our Licenses & Permits Committee.
Charlie is an economist and professor, concentrating on urban and regional economics, critical areas for our city. And if he had no other qualifications, Charlie has promised to prioritize reclaiming our embarrassingly dismal streets and roads.
I don’t know Sean as well, but he has done good work for the city over some time: Parks Commission, School Committee, Bresnahan School, Senior Center and more.
Sean’s career appears to have been largely in sales, and with that experience, he is well-qualified to balance conversations between citizens and our government as well as to negotiate with contractors, developers and more.
Governing the entire city, however, requires a much broader experience of the social, political and economic issues that we face.
As I said at the beginning, we can’t lose in this election. I believe, however, that Charlie has greater skill and experience in the areas we need to move our city forward.
Robert Keller
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.