To the editor:
Charlie Tontar was my economics professor my sophomore year at Merrimack College.
I had heard that Professor Tontar was a challenging teacher. I was very nervous as that semester I had to raise my GPA to keep my four-year scholarship or be forced to transfer elsewhere.
I found Charlie Tontar genuinely cared about his students. He was invested in their success. I went to him for extra help.
First time, I clearly had an attitude after disappointment with the first exam grade. He responded with encouragement and said he was available for help any time. I was outside his door a lot. Always, I was speaking to a patient, honest, fair, upfront and kind human being.
His lectures were theory woven in with clear understanding for domestic and international politics. Professor Tontar stayed updated with current events.
He shared and highlighted the importance of those events. I was engaged and inspired as a student and my horizons broadened. What stood out in his teachings was consideration of humanitarian causes through business theory.
We need a mayor strong enough to make sure development in this community happens with the consideration of the people that live here. That city resources are not spread too thin.
We need to continue to provide solid public school education, clean water, repaired roads, protection of open areas and opportunities for small-business owners in the community to thrive.
I believe Charlie Tontar will work to maintain the culture of Newburyport so this remains a city with a town-like feel that residents continue to enjoy – a place where people will want to visit and wrap themselves around the character of this historical brick-layered seaport with good food and good shopping.
I will gladly vote for Charlie Tontar for mayor of Newburyport. I believe he has character, knowledge, experience and honesty. He will make himself available “after class” to listen to his constituents and answer questions.
I encourage others to consider a vote for Charlie Tontar.
Patty Buckley Hersey
Newburyport
