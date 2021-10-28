To the editor:
For the past several weeks, I have paid close attention to the mayoral race in Newburyport because our next mayor has some steep hills to climb. Of particular concern to me are the issues of continued economic development, Waterfront West and climate change.
I have watched the debates, read the emails/mailers and talked to folks around town. This is not a popularity contest. If it was, I’d have a difficult choice because I generally like both Charlie Tontar and Sean Reardon.
Simply put, Charlie Tontar has done his due diligence. His time on the City Council has served him well and he has gained the experience necessary to walk into the mayor’s office on day one and get right to work. Listen to him speak and you will hear specifics. He is able to dig deep and give you reasons for why things have progressed the way they have in recent years from Waterfront West to road/sidewalk repair to Newburyport Youth Services. I don’t hear the same level of detail when Sean Reardon speaks and don’t feel that he has the same grasp on the issues. He is certainly on the path but not there yet.
Both candidates are genuinely concerned for the future of Newburyport and I greatly appreciate that. I hope to someday vote for each of them. This time, however, Charlie Tontar will get my vote because his experience and depth of knowledge are the deciding factors for me.
Sally Kemball-Cook
Newburyport
