To the editor:
The person we elect in four weeks will replace a mayor with 12 years experience in the position.
I want our next mayor to be someone who has been part of the governing process: the paving of roads, delivery of public services, negotiations around zoning and development, the detailed budgeting process — and who has been close to the serious situations that every mayor faces.
That candidate is Charlie Tontar. During his eight years on the City Council, serving on the committees on Budget & Finance, Public Utilities, Public Safety and Education, Charlie has been as close to the various city departments, stakeholders and situations as anyone can be.
He knows how the city runs and has strong working relationships with the people who help run it. Charlie has seen the challenges and successes up close. And through his extensive municipal service, Charlie has worked continuously with the mayor’s office and has seen what the job entails.
For me, this is the experience our next mayor needs. This is why I’m voting for Charlie Tontar on Nov. 2.
Jason Harris
Newburyport
