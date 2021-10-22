To the editor:
It’s not my intention to offend anyone, but I must say that I’m tired of reading about what a “nice guy” Sean Reardon is.
I believe he is. I’m convinced of it. And, for the record, so is Charlie Tontar.
That said, I’m not voting for Charlie because he’s a nice guy. I’m voting for him because, having seen him in his role as city councilor over the years, he has shown his ability to work hard, play fair, research the facts, and come to conclusions that make sense for our city.
Charlie brings eight years of valuable experience as a city councilor and a long career in the field of economics to the table – experience we sorely need in the complications facing all of us as a city and as a society.
I will add one more thing to what I’ve just noted and that is to show why I’m certain Charlie will be a mayor who is inclusive, who will listen, and who is very interested in bringing Newburyporters together.
I once had a conversation with Charlie that had nothing to do with the mayoral race. I mentioned that sometimes things get heated in the City Council meetings and wondered whether or not these exchanges bothered him. His response was that they did not.
He said that, in fact, he found them helpful because he could then reflect on the opinions of others and try to see it from their point of view. He added that he thought that opposing opinions actually made him more insightful and more thoughtful in considering his own opinion.
We all have to do our part to make Newburyport a city that is prepared for the future and we have all learned how important it is to vote. Please be sure to cast your vote on Nov. 2.
Jeanette Isabella
Newburyport
