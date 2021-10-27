To the editor:
We are electing a new mayor for the city of Newburyport – essentially our new CEO — which makes this election especially important for all of us. We are facing a period of big changes in our city, and Charlie Tontar is a good man who I trust and an experienced candidate with a proven track record of success.
Charlie understands that climate change is real, and he is dedicated to taking steps to safeguard Newburyport’s beautiful shoreline. We are negotiating with an aggressive developer who wants to build high-rise condos on our cherished waterfront, and we need an experienced leader to navigate and protect our historical downtown. We have infrastructure issues and Charlie will make streets and sidewalks a priority in his administration. He will work hard to find a new and permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services, and he has extensive experience as an educator and will help Newburyport schools and its students thrive and excel.
Charlie has eight years of experience on the City Council with most of that time as chair of the Budget & Finance Committee. He is a smart man who understands the importance of making fiscally-sound decisions. Charlie has the experience, temperament, intelligence, and integrity to be a mayor that we will all be proud of.
Please join me in voting for Charlie Tontar as our next mayor.
Elaine Fearnley
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.