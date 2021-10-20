To the editor:
The majority of candidates running for a local, state or federal office share the same slogans and promises of “change, moving forwards and onwards, integrity, accountability, etc.” Most of which will dissipate in thin air after they are elected and immediately forgotten. Simply because they did not have the qualifications nor the acumens for the job they ran for. Eventually many will learn on the job with us paying dearly for their campaign luster and lack of experience while they repeat mistakes during their learning curve.
A mayor is the CEO of the city that has job descriptions including but not limited to financial expertise, team leadership, communication, forward thinking and vision for the future, and problem solving.
Charlie Tontar, is the most qualified mayoral candidate as his C.V. meets all of the mayoral job description with stellar accomplishments as city councilor for eight years and most of all chair of the finance committee which has delivered. Charlie has ensured that city revenues and spending remain at bay to provide adequate funding for essential and vital city projects. His track record as an economics college professor speaks volumes about his financial capabilities to maintain city budget and improve funding. As a professor his communication talents with students and team members is well recognized.
I urge Newburyport voters to ask themselves one question: “If I was hiring a CEO for my company, who would have the best resume and qualifications to fill the position, rather than who has the most attractive slogans.”
On Nov 2, please join me to make Charlie Tonta our beloved Newburyport mayor for the next four years and beyond.
Hazem Mahmoud, M.D., Ph.D.
Newburyport
