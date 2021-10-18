To the editor:
Much has been said on these pages about Charlie Tontar’s being a candidate with experience, and that experience matters.
While I agree wholeheartedly with that assessment, I also see Charlie as a candidate with vision, which I see as equally important, even essential.
Having supported Tontar as my Ward 4 city councilor, from his first run, I’ve seen his commitment and dedication to listening to constituents, while also keeping an open mind before reaching his own informed decisions. As such, Tontar will be a mayor for all, not just for those who agree with him or share his viewpoint.
This balance of experience and vision is what is needed in working toward the wisest paths for the present and future of our city. Much that is positive has been accomplished, and much remains to be done.
Charlie Tontar is that leader. Listen to the debates, talk to the candidates, and decide for yourselves.
Marian Leighton Levy
Leslie Eckholdt
Newburyport
