To the editor:
In Newburyport we are facing a critical election for our next mayor.
All around the country, we are seeing the importance of local governments. It is at the local level that public health, education, environmental sustainability and affordable housing really happens … it’s where the rubber meets the road.
Charlie Tontar is in a unique position to maintain fiscal responsibility while leveraging federal funds and smart economic policies to meet the city’s urgent priorities, including education.
Our schools play a pivotal role in every part of our community’s well-being, from the value of our houses to the mental health of our children.
There is simply no higher priority. Charlie has an incredible track record on meeting education goals, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and paying attention to both the big picture and the details of local politics.
As an eight-year city councilor, Charlie has succeeded in funding every priority in the school district’s five-year-plan.
He has strong support for Superintendent Sean Gallagher, who is developing the next five-year plan. As an educator at a local college, Charlie sees the benefits of local K-12 education every day.
And as the seven-year chair of the council’s Budget and Finance Committee, and member of the Joint Education Committee, he knows the details of our city government.
I would hate for folks to confuse experience with business as usual.
Dana Levy
Newburyport
