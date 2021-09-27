To the editor:
I’d like to offer a big, heartfelt thank-you to all Newburyport residents who voted in the preliminary election.
Regardless of who you voted for, you took the time out of your very busy schedules to learn about all of the candidates and you voted for Newburyport’s future. Thank you.
Secondly, I’d like to congratulate Sean Reardon on moving forward to the final election on Nov. 2. I look forward to a substantive, issue-oriented discussion over the next five weeks.
I’d also like to thank Warren Russo for standing up and offering his services to the city. It’s not easy to do and I appreciate his effort.
Finally, I’d like to thank the best campaign volunteers in the history of the world. You worked your hearts out for me and our shared vision for Newburyport’s future. Five more weeks!
Charlie Tontar
Newburyport
The letter writer is a councilor at large and candidate for mayor.
