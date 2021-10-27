To the editor:
Last year the city of Newburyport published a masterful but challenging plan to address the effects that climate change will have on our city. Sea level rise was identified as the number one climate hazard threatening Newburyport. The water supply, the wastewater treatment facility, and areas around Waterfront Park and Cashman Park are all vulnerable to sea level rise. They need protection to keep our city functioning and serving as a desirable destination.
Unfortunately protection costs money. The berm and revetment built to protect the wastewater treatment facility have been built and offer near-term protection but need to be extended. The Lower Artichoke Reservoir dam needs to be made higher to protect our water supply from Merrimack River flooding. The bulkhead in the Central Waterfront needs to be replaced and in the next few years it’s possible the boardwalk will need to be raised. These are just some of the near-term fixes we need to address for sea level rise.
The city’s engineers and planners have solutions for the sea level rise threats we face but funding is a major concern. These projects are expensive as are other projects the city will need to undertake in the coming years.
I think Charlie Tontar is the person to help the city get the funding it needs to stave off the disastrous effects of climate change. He has experience working with cities to secure grants from major federal agencies like HUD and the EPA. As city councilor he was chair of the Committee on Budget & Finance and guided the council through a number of budget processes. As a professor emeritus he specialized in environmental economics. Understanding and managing funding and budgets is Charlie’s strength.
At present Gov. Charlie Baker wants to spend $900 million of federal stimulus money on infrastructure projects ranging from combined sewer overflows (CSOs) to improving aging dams. I think Charlie Tontar is the right person, with the right experience and expertise to help secure some of that funding for the projects Newburyport needs to combat sea level rise.
Brett Lefebvre
Newburyport
