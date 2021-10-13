To the editor:
I knew next to nothing about the candidates until I watched The Daily News forum moderated by Amber Hewett in advance of the primary election.
I now know that we have an opportunity to elect a Newburyport mayor who understands our concerns, who has the credentials that demonstrate he knows how government works, a mayor who gets things done.
I walk or run 20 to 25 miles a week in Newburyport. With too many steps, I see the condition of our sprain-an-ankle sidewalks and streets. I sidestep crumbling and sinking patchwork that speaks volumes about the condition of our underground infrastructure.
Like many cities and towns, Newburyport has been unable to thoroughly address its infrastructure maintenance because there wasn’t enough money for that work and for everything else our community needed. So, over the past few years, we have successfully dealt with critical needs for wastewater treatment, for upgraded schools, and for a senior center. But … .
Sidewalks, streets and underground utility services are the backbone of city infrastructure. They are the foundation needed for everything else.
To attract new development, to fulfill anyone’s vision for Waterfront West, and to build and operate fully functional public safety, school, recreational and youth service facilities, we need to put the infrastructure horse before the cart.
More plainly, infrastructure maintenance is not one of many things we need to do. It is the thing we need to do so that we can do many things.
Charlie Tontar gets that.
Charlie has the track record and ability to secure funding that will significantly improve our infrastructure. His experience in municipal government, interacting with the various city boards, committees, commissions and departments as well as regional and state entities will be invaluable in crafting a sound roadway maintenance and infrastructure program that will serve future generations.
Read Charlie Tontar’s endorsements at www.tontar4mayor.com/. You will see that Charlie will need no on-the-job training and that he is our best sidewalks, roads and infrastructure guy.
Please mark your ballot in favor of Charlie Tontar.
Tom O’Donohue
Newburyport
