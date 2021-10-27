To the editor:
I will proudly be voting for Charlie Tontar for mayor.
I have known Charlie and his family since 2005. He has always been a genuinely concerned citizen, exemplified by his eight years of public service on the Newburyport City Council. And, while Charlie has the experience and knowledge of all aspects of city government, all of which qualify him to be mayor on Day 1, Charlie is more than his resume.
Charlie has proven himself to be a true Newburyport citizen in every way – one who continually demonstrates integrity and honor, and a forthright approach to his family, friends, career, and campaign that will translate to an administration that we can all be proud of.
We are fortunate to have Newburyport citizens willing to step up to serve our city as elected officials and as volunteers on boards and commissions. These are not easy positions. They take time, knowledge, patience, respect for one another, and diplomacy.
Charlie Tontar will be a mayor for all of us.
Susanne Cameron
Newburyport
