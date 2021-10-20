To the editor:
For 16 years, I had the privilege of working in the mayor’s office and witnessed the mayor’s daily routine.
From the first day in office, the mayor must be able to speak with authority on subjects such as the city budget, collective bargaining, department priorities and managing each priority simultaneously because most are time sensitive.
It is essential that the mayor be knowledgeable concerning capital improvement plans, city infrastructure and the ongoing construction of new buildings. The newly elected mayor should be aware of school needs and how best to continue to improve the education of our students.
It is the mayor’s obligation to ensure that the students have the very best in their educators as well as upholding the city’s mandate to its residents in keeping our city a safe place in which to work and live.
It is a prerequisite of the mayor to consistently, and on a timely basis, interact with the numerous boards and commissions who aid in the smooth operation of our parks, conservation, zoning, planning and historic sites.
As mayor his/her responsibility to the constituents of Newburyport is vital and must be a top priority. In all situations, the mayor must encourage an open communication with the City Council, building a working relationship that will benefit the needs of the city.
I’ve been fortunate to have worked with Charlie Tontar over the years and have found him to be knowledgeable, easily accessible, and quick to respond to other’s needs.
It’s Charlie’s years of municipal experience that will benefit Newburyport as it continues to meet the constant and ever-changing challenges. He will easily address the demanding needs of Newburyport and its citizens.
I am supporting Charlie and I hope you will give him your vote on Nov. 2.
Lois Honegger
Amesbury
