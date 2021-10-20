To the editor:
On Nov. 2, we will elect a new mayor.
After many years with the U.S. Peace Corps, I settled back to Newburyport in 2005. I am a 12th-generation native and direct descendent of Robert Adams, one of the first settlers of Newbury.
It’s cool but it ends there. My heritage does not entitle me to position, title or credibility.
I took over my well-respected father Todd C. Woodworth’s Tiptoe Through the Tombstone cemetery tours in 2006. Knowing little about local history, I learned how to research, asked questions, read and studied for thousands of hours. I put in the time. I did the work. I stood on my own two feet.
I want a mayor who will hit the ground running, walk through the City Hall front doors, know where he is, where he is going, why he is there and who already has a working relationship with staff.
During the past eight years, Councilor Charlie Tontar has participated in over 160 City Council and 100 plus committee meetings – including Budget & Finance.
While listening to department head presentations, Charlie has reviewed eight years of city budgets and every line item of a dozen departments (schools are only one).
A retired professor of economics, Charlie has listened, studied, read, presented, compromised, asked questions, negotiated, discussed and voted on countless city issues and projects.
Charlie has put in the time and done the work. This is why I hope you will join me and vote for Charlie Tontar on Nov. 2.
Ghlee E. Woodworth
Newburyport
