To the editor:
I am supporting Charlie Tontar for mayor because he has a proven track record of delivering results for Newburyport.
As chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, Charlie managed the council’s review of the budget. He met with every department and studied the budget, line by line. By prioritizing fiscal responsibility, Charlie helped maintain Newburyport’s AAA bond rating. Having the highest possible bond rating puts Newburyport in a favorable borrowing position to address future community needs.
Charlie sponsored the Senior Property Tax Work-Off Program and the Veterans Property Tax Work-Off Program. These programs place older Newburyport residents and veterans in jobs within city departments, so they have an opportunity to abate property taxes annually. He was also a key sponsor to authorize funding for Fuller Field and War Memorial Stadium.
Charlie helped the city adopt an electrical aggregation program that can potentially save residents and local businesses $500,000 annually in electricity costs. Additionally, in response to numerous complaints from residents about the Wastewater Treatment Facility odors, Charlie sponsored a $5 million bond order for biofilters which helped mitigate the problem.
Charlie identifies problems and works to address them. That is how he performed as a city councilor and will continue to perform as our mayor. Vote for Charlie Tontar as our next mayor!
Susan Benveniste
Newburyport
