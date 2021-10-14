To the editor:
Some view prior discussions with New England Development (NED) as failures.
I see them as successful continuations of the civic engagement 50 years ago that shaped the city we love and established Newburyport as a national beacon of urban renewal. Our considerations are the same as they were in the 1970s.
We’re negotiating balance between public and private interests. We’re working to protect our heritage and meet contemporary needs. We’re trying to expand our city as a tourist destination and preserve Newburyport as a great place to live and raise our families.
Today’s concerns would be very different if our predecessors had followed the example of other communities and failed to maintain the character of Newburyport. They were wise to take the road less traveled.
Newburyport citizens have remained engaged in the issue of smart growth. Our elected officials have remained responsive to an electorate that has wisely chosen not to “pave paradise and put up a parking lot.” Once again, they have been right to do so.
In January, Newburyport will install a new mayor and four new city councillors. NED is aware of the upcoming changes and will likely see this as an opportunity to resume discussions regarding Waterfront West.
Charlie Tontar is the mayoral candidate most capable of facilitating successful discussions with NED. Charlie has studied the issues extensively as an economist specializing in urban and regional development.
He has an in-depth understanding of Newburyport’s financial footing as chair of the Budget & Finance Committee and deep knowledge about the city’s infrastructure as chair of the Public Utilities Committee.
And, as an eight-year city councillor, Charlie understands the varied stakeholder interests on economic development as well as the other needs to be balanced alongside Waterfront West.
Charlie’s experience is a huge asset at this time. It provides the background and balance we need to continue productive dialogue with NED, help our new city councilors get off to a strong start, and meet the range of challenges our city faces.
Please join me in voting for Charlie Tontar in the upcoming election.
Judy Mouradian
Newburyport
