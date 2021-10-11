To the editor:
Serving as Newburyport’s mayor carries an enormous amount of responsibility.
The job requires knowledge of how the city is funded and operates, as well as how to engage trusted, knowledgeable stakeholders to help guide practices and make effective, sustainable decisions.
Being mayor requires the ability to negotiate with diverse stakeholders, from individual residents, business owners and real estate developers to department heads, elected officials, government agencies and neighboring communities. Charlie Tontar has developed this knowledge and experience along with important working relationships by serving for eight years on the Newburyport City Council, including four key committees. Charlie is the only candidate with this invaluable amount of municipal experience.
His experience has provided Charlie with the foundation to move into the important role of representing Newburyport as our next mayor. This level of preparation is essential when things do not go well: when the economy takes a downturn, when a resident is in dire need, when water overflows, when a global pandemic hits.
Not only is Charlie Tontar prepared to manage the city’s day-to-day operations and budget priorities from Day One, his experience and networking relationships will be invaluable when crisis hits – as it inevitably will during a four-year term.
Mary (Kitty) Krajci
Newburyport
