To the editor:
In response to Joe D’Amore’s letter (Dec. 22, Daily News) – my thoughts exactly!
After hearing many stories from my parents about life during WWII – food rationing and air raid drills (where you couldn’t even light up a cigarette – too much light) – I have been thinking about what it would have been like back then if so many people were as selfish as what we’re seeing now.
Where our grandparents would be extra careful not to use up all their sugar, now people would be abusing store clerks for not giving them more than what they’re entitled to.
People would be turning on lights during blackouts because, “It’s my right.” I don’t get it except to think that there are still thousands of people out there who don’t understand that this is a global problem.
We all live on the same planet and the common good of everyone is more important than what any individual thinks s/he is entitled to.
KATHLEEN M. RAYWOOD
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.