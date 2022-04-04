To the editor:
This past weekend, Triton Music Parents Organization hosted a NESBA, or New England Scholastic Band Association, winter percussion and winter guard competition at Triton Regional High School.
Twelve percussion teams and 19 guard teams from Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire competed. We host this every year to help raise money to help support Triton arts. It was truly an amazing show to watch. All of the teams were outstanding.
The Triton Music Parents Organization (TMPO) is a nonpolitical, nonprofit, self-supporting group that is organized to lend support and aid to the school music and performing arts program and any activities in which the program may participate. This support may take the form of awards, scholarships, or funding for special activities or equipment.
We want to take this time to thank all of our volunteers that helped us make this a huge success. If it wasn’t for all of you, we wouldn’t be able to make this happen.
We would like to thank Phillips Roast Beef of Rowley, Dianne’s Fine Desserts, Jersey Mike’s, and Moe’s of Newburyport for their most generous donations for our show. I also want to say a big thank you to Choice Graphics of Rowley for the amazing programs they provided for us. We are so fortunate to be part of a great community.
Thank you all!
GRACE HESELTON
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.