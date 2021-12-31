To the editor:
Once again, Newbury Boy Scout Troop 44 has continued their patriotic participation in Wreaths Across America – remembering, honoring and teaching by their fundraising and placement of a wreath on each veteran’s grave.
Troop leaders Mindy Ziehler and Julie Wendt coordinated the kickoff ceremony on Dec. 18 which featured a military honor guard, recognition of all military branches of service, and keynote speakers Rep. Lenny Mirra and Sen. Bruce Tarr. The ceremony was well attended by the families of the Scouts, volunteers and citizens.
The Scouts sent a clear message to our veterans and their families that they will not forget. They will never forget.
Special thanks to Troop 44.
BILL DiMAIO
Veterans grave officer for Newbury Byfield
